Dozens Protest North Texas Business After Owner Calls Customer The N-Word, Owner Apologizes – Dallas / Fort Worth

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas () – Dozens of folks protested outdoors an automobile fix store in Glenn Heights Wednesday right after a buyer stated the proprietor named him a racist word.

This took place at the Low cost Automobile Care on Bear Creek Street.

it started when the buyer stated he and the shop’s proprietor received into an argument right after the buyer mistakenly flushed a napkin down the toilet.

That is when he says the proprietor, Mustafa Shawky, utilised profanities towards his mom and named him the n-word.

On Wednesday evening, the proprietor launched a statement admitting he utilised the word, but that his intent was taken out of context.

Shawky stated in his statement:

“I’m initially from Egypt! I am African which can make me an African American! Wanting back I can see how this may well have been taken as an insult, but I did not imply it in that way! Nevertheless, for making use of this word I deeply apologize to him, my workers and my numerous buyers!

As for the protests that started outdoors my store I accept them! Peaceful protests is a way for all Americans to show their anger or frustrations on points they disagree with!

I embrace the protests and definitely do recognize their emotions!

For me this concern is above and I hope that a lesson has been realized by all of us who have been concerned in this horrible concern!”