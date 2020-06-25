Dorinda Medley Throws Shade at Bobby Berk After He Accuses RHONY Star of Theft

Dorinda Medley is criticizing Bobby Berk for accusing a Genuine Housewives of New York star of stealing, but it truly is not for the motive one particular would assume.

Final week, the Queer Eye star recalled to Jenny McCarthy a specifically unfavorable encounter that he had with an anonymous RHONY cast member. He alleged that the unnamed perpetrator and her husband experimented with to “bully” him into decorating their property at no expense and when he refused, they stole goods from his retailer. Then, Berk claimed that when he later on confronted the individual above their selection to “literally” steal from him, the “bully” explained, “You know what? Then let’s go to court. This’ll be good TV. It’s easier for us just to have our lawyer deal with it than it would be to actually pay you.”

Berk’s comments set off a flurry of speculation on social media, with some claiming that Aviva Drescher seems most probable to be the culprit, specially because he is referred to her as a “con-artist” in many years prior.