Dorinda Medley Sneers at Bobby Berk for Accusing Anonymous ‘RHONY’ Star of Stealing

In a teaser for her physical appearance on the ‘Chanel in the City’ podcast, ‘The Genuine Housewives of New York City’ common weighs in on the speculations that the ‘Queer Eye’ star was referring to Aviva Drescher.

Dorinda Medley is unhappy with Bobby Berk‘s latest stealing allegation towards an unnamed member of “The Genuine Housewives of New York City“. All over one particular week following the “Queer Eye” star shared his unpleasant expertise with a “Housewife”, the series common slammed him for refusing to identify which member he accused of stealing from his keep.

On Thursday, June 25, a teaser of the Bravo star’s approaching physical appearance on the “Chanel in the City” podcast was launched. In it, she was asked by host Chanel Omari to weigh in on Berk’s declare. “What’s the point? Where are we going with this? Timing’s terrible,” she initial responded, prior to stating, “Here’s the thing, say who it is or don’t say it at all. I don’t do riddles, okay?”

The Television persona went on to fault Berk’s measure in hiding the “Housewife” identity. “Just say who it is, or don’t say it all. Because then you’re painting the picture very wide on a lot of Housewives and I think it’s actually putting a negative tone on Housewives,” she stated. “I don’t fire sideways, I fire straight.”

When pressed if she also believed the man or woman accused was Aviva Drescher, the 55-12 months-previous pointed out that she does not know the “RHONY” alum “that well.” Steering clear from building any speculation, she mentioned, “I’ve met her a couple times. … She has always been perfectly nice to me. I know nothing about her background.”

For the duration of the chat, Medley admitted that she discovered the stealing story “tacky.” About Berk himself, she stated, “Five minutes of fame, hope you got it, hope you liked it. Let’s keep it moving. Tell a story about me instead. I’ll get right up there and let you know the truth.”

Berk accused a “RHONY” member of threatening him following stealing from him throughout an physical appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Demonstrate” in mid-June. Explaining why he is “very picky about the type of clients” he operates with, the interior style skilled recounted the time a “Housewife” and her husband attempted to bully him into decorating their house for totally free.

The 38-12 months-previous in depth that regardless of his stern refusal, the “RHONY” star cleaned his keep out with no having to pay for something. When he confronted her about it months later on, he claimed that she informed him in reply, “You know what? Then let’s go to court. This’ll be good TV. It’s easier for us just to have our lawyer deal with it than it would be to actually pay you.”