Doja Cat Lashes Out At Instagram Trolls: You’re Trying To Make Me Feel Worse!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Doja Cat hopped on Instagram Dwell to lash out at social media trolls who cease by her web page just to depart damaging remarks.

Doja has had ample.

“Nobody should hate themselves for their skin tone, nobody should hate anybody else because of their skin tone. Now, why the f*ck is it your logic to come onto my platform and say, ‘Wow, forehead’s too big. Why would anybody be attracted to you? I hate you’… Just go into the comments and look at the sh*t you’re saying,” she exclaimed.

