Doja Cat Defends Her Chat Room Friends From Accusations They’re White Supremacists

The ‘Mooo!’ singer will take to Instagram Dwell to blast her haters who are nevertheless trying to cancel her, calling the accusations ‘f**king ridiculous’ and insisting her ‘friends are not racist in chat rooms.’

– Doja Cat is nevertheless fighting the dislike she obtained for her involvement in TinyChat groups, which are acknowledged to be racist, regardless of possessing providing her apology and explained herself much more than as soon as. On Wednesday, June 23, she jumped on Instagram Dwell to blast her haters who are nevertheless trying to cancel her and defend her chat area buddies from accusations that they are white supremacists.

“I just realized how f**king stupid that narrative is. I just realized that,” she mentioned of the scandal. “The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I’m so good friends with. It’s f**king ridiculous.”

Denying that her buddies on the chat rooms are racists, she continued, “My friends aren’t f**king racist on chatrooms. My friends on Tiny Chat are not f**king supremacists. They love me, I love them. They’re loving, and that’s it. And you won’t find anything on them because you’re f**king stupid.”

She went ranting towards her critics in the around-10-minute-video, “Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are f**king disappointing. This isn’t how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the f**k up, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you suck right now.”

The “Say So” hitmaker also had a message to these who criticized her social media return. “B***h, all the people saying ‘We ain’t forget.’ B***h, good. Don’t forget because that’s my plan, is for you not to forget motherf**ker. I’m here to stay,” so she declared.

The 24-12 months-outdated singer/rapper, whose authentic title is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, went on taunting, “I’ll make sure you remember. I’m glad you’re taking ginkgo biloba, b***h. It’s good for your memory. That’s all I’m saying. Take plenty of ginkgo biloba and don’t forget about me b***h. I’d be hurt if you said, ‘We forgot about you.’ Just saying.”