Doctors Warn COVID-19 Outbreak At San Quentin Could Be Catastrophic – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN (KPIX) — In approximately three weeks, San Quentin has gone from zero to 456 scenarios of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. It is estimated that one in eight inmates has COVID-19. Now, a community health professionals are warning prison officials about a achievable catastrophic outbreak.

Jacques Verduin is the founder of Insight Out, a plan that aids inmates transition to existence on the outdoors.

“It’s unthinkable that they would risk the whole population the way they did,” mentioned Verduin.

The COVID-19 outbreak took place following a dozen inmates from a facility in Chino have been transferred to San Quentin.

Verduin says the outbreak has taken more than the north and west blocks which homes violent offenders with existence sentences.

“There’s a cloud of fine droplets moving through and every 20 minutes one of them calls man down. That’s what you say when there is a medical emergency,” mentioned Verduin.

“Unfortunately I’m not surprised. That’s exactly what I feared would happen,” mentioned Dr. Stefano Bertozzi with UC Berkeley’s College of Public Wellbeing.

Bertozzi and Dr. Brie Williams have been two of 6 health professionals from the Bay Location who received an within seem at the pandemic inside of prison walls.

“When it gets in… it spreads like wildfire. It’s like a tinder box waiting to explode,” mentioned Dr. Williams.

They mentioned what can make San Quentin distinctive is that the prison is household to an older inmate population with threat aspects for disorder. Doctors say the only way to halt the spread is to social distance by releasing prisoners.

Verduin says he’s provided a checklist of inmates prepared for release to the California Division of Corrections.

“We roll up our sleeves we go into the trenches and work with these people. We’re not saying they’re all safe but a great many are,” mentioned Verduin.

California Division of Corrections says its been operating tirelessly because the pandemic hit to guard personnel an inmates.

“San Quentin has implemented a modified program to limit movement of both staff and the incarcerated population throughout the institution,” mentioned spokesperson Dana Simas CDCR.

Now, health professionals concern the outbreak will only get worse. At least 40 personnel members have previously been contaminated with the virus. Quite a few dwell in Alameda County.

“There’s nothing special about a wall of a prison or a bars of a cell that are going to keep the virus from escaping prison,” mentioned Williams.

There are virtually one,500 workers at San Quentin. The concern is when they depart to go household they are placing their households and communities at threat.