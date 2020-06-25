Dixie Chicks Reveal Group Name Change

You can contact them The Chicks.

For decades, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison have been recognized as The Dixie Chicks. But now, the trio is leaving “Dixie” behind.

“We want to meet the moment,” their internet site at this time states. When the group has not presented any more explanation for the identify adjust, they did also express gratitude to a former singing duo with whom they now share a identify.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name,” the gals mentioned in a statement. “We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!”

The phrase “Dixie” has been historically utilised to reference the southern United States as properly as the states that had been element of the Confederacy in the course of the Civil War. There is also the song, “Dixie,” which originated in minstrelsy and later on grew to become the Confederacy’s anthem.

The group’s identify adjust comes on the heels of fellow nation music group Lady Antebellum‘s switch to Lady A amid the Black Lives Matter motion.