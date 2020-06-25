Dixie Chicks Drop ‘Dixie’ From Name – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dixie Chicks, a single of the greatest acts in nation music, have dropped the “Dixie” from their title due to its association with the Confederacy.

The group altered their title to “The Chicks” across all their social media platforms Thursday in response to the nationwide George Floyd protests towards racism and police brutality.

“We want to meet this moment,” they wrote on their web site.

The group thanked music group “The Chicks” in New Zealand for “allowing us to share their name,” in a statement to Rolling Stone magazine.

Dixie is a nickname for the states south of the Mason-Dixon line, which in the 18th Century especially referred to the Southern Confederate states.

Nation music band Lady Antebellum also announced final month they was dropping the “Antebellum” from their name due to the word’s connotation to the slavery era.

The Chicks have by no means shied away from controversy. In a demonstrate in London in 2003, lead singer Natalie Maines criticized then President George W. Bush about the impending Iraq War.

“Just so you know, we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas,” Maines mentioned.

The remarks set off a firestorm of criticism, with a number of nation radio stations refusing to to perform their songs.