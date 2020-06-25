Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Instagram

Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire have followed in the footsteps of fellow nation music group Lady Antebellum to adjust their moniker due to slavery connotations.

The Dixie Chicks have dropped the ‘Dixie’ from their title following a leading U.S. journalist urged the trio to stick to Lady Antebellum‘s illustration and make a adjust.

In a Selection piece final week, author Jeremy Helligar argued the band ought to rethink its title, explaining “it conjures a time and a place of bondage.”

“Dixie, for the record, is the epitome of white America, a celebration of a Southern tradition that is indivisible from Black slaves and those grand plantations where they were forced to toil for free,” Helligar wrote.

And Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire have responded by agreeing to ditch the ‘Dixie.’

The Chicks altered their internet site URL and their Instagram deal with to reflect the new moniker on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

“We want to meet this moment,” a statement on the trio’s internet site reads, when in a press statement, the “Goodbye Earl” hitmakers thanked New Zealand band The Chicks “for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name.”

“We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!” the press release continues.

The move follows one more nation trio Lady Antebellum’s selection to develop into Lady A amid ongoing protests and conversations with regards to the background of racism in the U.S.

The “Need You Now” hitmakers at first clashed with a Seattle, Washington-primarily based blues singer named Lady A, but the matter has been resolved.

Lady Antebellum manufactured the title adjust earlier this month, June 2020, explaining the ‘Antebellum’ moniker had as well a lot of backlinks to the American Civil War and slavery, insisting, “We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”

Meanwhile, the artists formerly regarded as the Dixie Chicks will be releasing “Gaslighter”, their very first album in 14 many years, on July 17, 2020.