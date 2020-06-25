Dispute on RTD bus in Aurora leads to a shooting

Matilda Coleman
A dispute on an RTD bus Wednesday evening in Aurora led to a shooting, and police are wanting for the assailant.

The shooting occurred about seven:45 p.m., and the guy hit by gunfire and the shooter fled the bus, police explained.

The guy who was shot in the arm manufactured his way to a hospital, police explained. He declined to solution queries from the police about the shooting.

Everyone with facts is asked to make contact with police at Denver Metro Crime Stoppers, 720-913-7867 (Halt).

