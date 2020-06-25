Disney’s Splash Mountain Will Be Re-Themed to Princess and the Frog Following Call for Change

Disney’s Splash Mountain trip is receiving a key makeover at its Disneyland and Walt Disney Globe places.

On Thursday, Disney announced its ideas to reimagine the beloved log flume trip, which has been a park staple due to the fact its Disneyland opening date in 1989 and the Magic Kingdom unveiling in 1992 and is based mostly on the controversial 1946 movie Song of the South.

Alternatively, Splash Mountain will be re-themed to star characters from The Princess and the Frog, transporting guests into the planet of the 2009 animated movie set in 1920s New Orleans and functions Disney’s initial Black princess, Princess Tiana.

Disney’s determination comes immediately after above 20,000 supporters signed a petition urging the park to re-theme the trip. In the petition, fans called for transform since the ride is “steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes” from Song of the South, which functions portrayals of the antebellum South. Petitioners also mentioned that The Princess and the Frog “has very little representation in the parks” and pushed Disney to “remove the offensive stereotypical” theme and include “a much needed diversity to the parks.”