Disney Is Changing The Splash Mountain Ride Because It’s Based On A Racist Movie-Will Be Made Over With ‘The Princess And The Frog’ Theme

If you have been to a Disney theme park then you know Splash Mountain is one particular of people rides you just have to go on. A lot of folks both do not know about or have ignored the historical past behind the ride’s theme nevertheless, which is primarily based on the racist movie, “Song of the South.”

In light of all the rebranding going on pertaining to movements protesting racial injustice, Disney has followed suit and announced that it will overhaul the Splash Mountain trip at its California and Florida theme parks so it will no longer be primarily based on a film the business now acknowledges is offensive, Information reviews.

The trip, which is renowned for its 5-story drop in a log boat, was inspired by animated sequences in the 1946 movie “Song of the South.” The film, which in fact won an Oscar for its song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” follows a younger boy going to his grandmother’s plantation right after the Civil War. Its depiction of Black folks and its romanticized see of the era has been identified as out in excess of the many years.

Disney says in spot of the authentic ride’s theme, designers have been functioning given that final 12 months to “re-theme” the trip as a bayou-inspired tribute to “The Princess and the Frog,” the 2009 animated movie featuring Disney’s very first Black princess.

“With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” wrote Disneyland Resort public relations director Michael Ramirez in a submit on the company’s site. “The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Calls to have Disney overhaul the trip have grown on-line in latest weeks amid the worldwide protests given that the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Final 12 months, Disney chair Bob Iger explained “Song of the South” would not be streaming on Disney+ and it would in no way be obtainable for obtain.

“I’ve felt as prolonged as I’ve been CEO that Song of the South — even with a disclaimer — was just not proper in today’s globe,” Iger explained. “It’s just hard, given the depictions in some of those films, to bring them out today without in some form or another offending people, so we’ve decided not to do that.”

