Despite Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Santa Cruz County Health To Reopen Beaches – San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY ( SF) — Whilst Santa Cruz County wellness officials on Thursday reported a major leap in the quantity of COVID-19 circumstances in the final week, the county will reopen seashores due to the problems law enforcement is acquiring retaining restrictions in spot.

County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newell explained the video press conference on Thursday morning was getting held due to numerous “interesting developments” in the county’s coronavirus response that merited the conference.

Dr. Newell reported that Santa Cruz County had an alarming spike in circumstances with 28 new circumstances confirmed above the weekend.

“This is by far the greatest increase we’ve had to date in COVID-19 in our county,” Dr. Newell explained, noting that the division had to redesign the epidemiologic graph on the county’s COVID-19 web page.

She explained that in between reopening and latest political protests, the spike in circumstances was one thing that was anticipated. The county has confirmed a complete of 337 regarded circumstances of COVID-19 with 106 energetic regarded circumstances, up from all around 40 circumstances only two weeks in the past.

The county also reported its third death related with the coronavirus. The individual who died had numerous underlying wellness situations and was in hospice care, but COVID-19 contributed to his death on June 15th. Officials are investigating the mode of spread.

Dr. Newell also announced that on midnight Thursday evening into Friday morning, seaside restrictions in Santa Cruz County would be lifted.

“We had hoped to continue the beach closure until after the Fourth of July weekend, but it’s become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce that closure,” Dr. Newell explained. “People are not willing to be governed anymore in that regard.”

The transform indicates folks will be permitted to sit on the seaside and there will no longer be limits on when folks can be there. State parks and city seashores might even now have seaside restrictions in spot.

Dr. Newel explained the update to the new wellness orders lengthen by July 6th, but mentioned that right after that date, the county would be following state COVID-19 advice and would not challenge a new county-distinct buy.

She mentioned that encounter covering and other distinct orders will even now be in result. One particular of the improvements in the new buy is that kids above the age of two will be needed to put on encounter coverings, which had previously been optional.

Far more facts on the improvements to the county’s wellness orders will be readily available on the Santa Cruz County Health web page.

The total video of the Thursday press conference is readily available at the County Santa Cruz Facebook webpage.