Denver DA holds virtual forum on fatal officer-involved shooting of William DeBose

The Denver district attorney’s workplace held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening to talk about and assessment its choice in clearing a Denver police officer of criminal costs in the shooting death of 21-yr-outdated William DeBose.

District Lawyer Beth McCann cleared Cpl. Ethan Antonson of costs final week in the shooting of DeBose on Could one. McCann held a 90-minute on the internet meeting to go more than how her workplace came to its choice, and she answered about a dozen concerns from the public as element of the presentation.

McCann laid out how her workplace investigated the shooting, along with Denver police, going phase by phase by the approach, which includes exhibiting up personally at the shooting scene.

Antonson informed investigators that DeBose pointed a gun at him as he ran from them in the parking great deal of the Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales public library branch at West Colfax Avenue and Irving Street.

McCann mentioned Wednesday that bodily proof, which includes the recovery of a gun, witness account of a police officer on scene and officer entire body-camera footage, amid other proof, corroborated Antonson’s account.

One particular of the concerns, all of which have been submitted in creating and go through to McCann by a moderator, asked no matter if DeBose legally owned a gun or could carry a weapon.

McCann, mentioned she did not know the response to the query, but in the officer-involved shooting investigation it was a moot level.

“It didn’t matter” no matter if DeBose was “legally entitled” to very own or carry a weapon. “He held and pointed (a gun) at a police officer. That is what I’m looking at under the law. Is the officer justified in responding the way he did? My conclusion was he … believed that there was danger of death or bodily injury” and his use of force is justified. “It didn’t matter if he (DeBose) could own a gun.”

Zach McCabe, a senior deputy district lawyer, also participated in the forum.

McCabe mentioned the gun located at the scene, which DeBsoe dropped following currently being shot and as he fell to the ground, was obtained legally by yet another guy in January, in accordance to investigators. That guy, who was not recognized, informed investigators that the gun came up missing from his residence following he had a household get together. The guy did not report it as stolen. Investigators could not say how DeBose came to be in possession of the 9mm handgun.

At the finish of the presentation McCann thanked participants for listening and asking concerns, though there was no direct exchange.

She described all officer-involved shooting scenarios as heart-wrenching, emotional experiences, for the relatives and close friends of the deceased and for the officers concerned.

“They are tragic. They are always tragic for the family who has lost a love one,” McCann mentioned. “They are tragic for the police officer. It is a horrible situation.”

In the finish, in coming to a choice on no matter if to prosecute and file criminal costs, McCann mentioned, she is guided by the law.

“Would a jury be able to convict under the law?”

In this situation, her workplace made a decision that the response is “no.”