Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series

Instagram

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker has landed a new documentary series on YouTube to make it possible for supporters a search into her struggle to rebuild profession following her 2018 drug overdose.

–

Demi Lovato is set to give supporters a glimpse into her personalized lifestyle as component of a new YouTube docu-series.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer will be the topic of the as-but-untitled venture, which will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, the guy behind YouTube’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” series, which documented the singer’s return to music.

The on the net venture follows the 2018 documentary “Demi Lovato: Just Confidential“, which also aired on Youtube.

The new display will stick to the singer’s ups and downs as she operates to rebuild her profession following a 2018 drug overdose.