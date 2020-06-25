Dallas Rapper Meize Bentley Gets Laughed at for Trying to Play Victim During Arrest

Instagram

In an Instagram Dwell video, the aspiring teenage rapper’s brother cries out for his mom as police officers are observed drawing their guns and pointing them at him and his brother.

–

Dallas rapper Meize Bentley and his brother experimented with to perform victim for the duration of their current arrest. The aspiring hip-hop star’s brother livestreamed the total incident when police apprehended them in an open discipline in Colorado City, Arizona on Thursday, June 25.

In a video which has circulated on the web, Meize’s brother repeatedly shouted, “Y’all see this s**t,” whilst police officers had been observed drawing their guns and pointing them at him and his brother. He then cried out for his mom, “Mom, I need you momma,” as he was informed to lie on the ground.

Meize was later on observed in the frame with each of his hands in the air. He was also informed to lie on the ground in advance of one particular officer place them in handcuffs. Meize’s brother was screaming that he was not resisting arrest as they had been taken into custody and the camera started shaking.

&#13<br />

But rather of seeing this as a situation of police brutality, men and women mocked Meize’s brother for making an attempt to perform victim whilst they are seriously at fault. “N***a said ‘y’all see this’ really tryna play victim,” one particular particular person commented on the video.

In accordance to Say Cheese Television, 17-12 months-outdated Meize, a Dallas native, has been charged with two stolen fire arms, tampering with proof, managed substance, cash laundering and evading arrest.

Other individuals trolled Meize’s brother who was crying for his mom to conserve him in the video. “Dam that’s why he was crying lol,” one particular particular person jokingly reacted. Yet another wrote, “Bro a b***h for cryin.” Another person else remarked, “Man I hate when n***as catch cases n cry to they mama yo a** was just gangsta she can’t save u.”

“Thats what happens when you think your street n***a,” a different consumer warned, whilst one particular other referred to as Meize and his brother “Crash dummy.” Another person else pointed out their prolonged historical past of legal difficulty and blasted them for not mastering a lesson from their previous, “N***as love jail how do you go to jail so many times and not move one bit of smarter smh.”

Meize, certainly, has never ever been shy of his a number of run-ins with the law. In one particular of the video clips posted on his Instagram account, he described what his childhood has been like and explained he has not been out of jail for additional than 9 months at a time.

When asked how numerous instances he’d been sent to jail, he replied, “S**t, I don’t even know. A few times, like 10, nine times. I could go lay down and s**t with no problem. That s**t don’t bother me no more … I been in jail so many times, a n***a done got used to that s**t.”