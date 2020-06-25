Dallas County Reports 391 New Coronavirus Cases; Judge Jenkins Calls For Renewed Restrictions To Curb Spread – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County Well being and Human Providers reported 391 further good instances of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s complete situation count to 18,135.

The county also announced 4 much more deaths bringing the complete to 328.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins mentioned the most current numbers from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council demonstrate since June one, hospitalizations are up 88% in Dallas County (from 296 to 556) and up 86% in the 19-county area (from 615 to one,145).

“Today’s number of hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases continues a disturbing trend of a surge of a second wave increase of COVID-19. We need the Governor to either implement statewide the rules that we, along with business and health, came up with early on when urban counties were in charge of the state’s response that did a good job of curbing the spread. or go back to allowing the flexibility to counties to do that,” Judge Jenkins mentioned in a statement. “Because of all of the mixed messaging and confusion over the last six weeks, it would be best if there was a statewide plan on issues such as masking, workplace separation, workplace safety and limiting the number of people in facilities and at gatherings.”

An growing proportion of COVID-19 instances in Dallas County are getting diagnosed in younger grownups involving 18 to 39.

Of all instances reported immediately after June one, just about half have been in this age group, DCCHS mentioned in a information release.

Of instances requiring hospitalization, much more than two-thirds have been below 65 many years of age, and about half do not have any higher-possibility continual wellbeing ailments.

We have witnessed a important enhance of individuals, up 72 people in excess of a 24-hour time period, to 542 complete instances in a hospital or acute care setting.

Judge Jenkins went on to say in his statement:

“It’s unclear how the State will move forward but you, as individuals and leaders in your families and businesses, don’t need to wait. Avoid any unnecessary crowds. Stop going to places where masks cannot be or are not being worn 100% of the time. For services where it’s not possible for people outside your family to be masked at all time. please find ways to obtain those services outside of a group setting. Please use good hand hygiene, carry hand sanitizer with you at all times, and maintain six foot or more distancing at all times. Remember, it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask.”

The further 4 deaths contain:

– A Grand Prairie guy in his 60s who had been critically unwell in an place hospital and had underlying higher possibility wellbeing ailments.

– A Cedar Hill guy in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying higher possibility wellbeing ailments.

– A Grand Prairie girl in her 80s who had been critically unwell in an place hospital and had underlying higher possibility wellbeing ailments.

– A Dallas girl in her 80s who was a resident of a prolonged-phrase care facility, She died in an place hospital and had underlying higher possibility wellbeing ailments.