Dallas Convention Center Will Not Be Used As Pop-Up Hospital ‘At This Time,’ Mayor Says – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will not be employed as a pop-up healthcare facility “at this time,” Mayor Eric Johnson mentioned Thursday.

On Wednesday, Johnson mentioned he’d be speaking with county officials and the DFW Hospital Council about the probability of utilizing the facility as COVID-19 circumstances and hospitalizations proceed to surge. For the duration of a information conference, he mentioned he desired to the city’s response to the surge to be “proactive.”

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Dallas County. The data is clear. Our case numbers and our hospitalization numbers, which we’ve been tracking daily are headed in the wrong direction,” Johnson mentioned Wednesday.

Even so, the pop-up facility will not be employed, at least for now.

“The DFW Hospital Council and Dallas County informed us this morning that they do not want to stand up the @KBHCCDallas pop-up hospital at this time. They believe they are capable of handling a COVID-19 hospitalization surge in their existing medical facilities,” Johnson tweeted Thursday.

Back in April, it was announced that the convention center would open a pop-up healthcare facility in situation hospitals run out of area in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas Nationwide Guard ready the facility so it would be prepared for use as a stage-down facility for individuals who no longer will need to be in the intensive care unit.

Judge Clay Jenkins mentioned Wednesday that hospitalizations in Dallas County are up 88% considering that June one. The county’s complete situation count is at 18,135 right after it reported 391 new circumstances on Wednesday.