Dallas City Leaders To Discuss Possibly Opening Convention Center’s Pop-Up Medical Facility – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson mentioned Wednesday he will be meeting with county officials about no matter whether the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center demands to be opened for healthcare functions as COVID-19 scenarios and hospitalizations proceed to improve.

In the course of a information conference, Johnson talked about the surge in scenarios and hospitalizations and how he needs to be “proactive” when it comes to the city’s response. This contains discussing alternatives with the convention center.

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Dallas County. The data is clear. Our case numbers and our hospitalization numbers, which we’ve been tracking daily are headed in the wrong direction,” Johnson mentioned. “Tomorrow, we’ll have a discussion with Dallas County and the Hospital Council about whether we need to stand up the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center medical facility.”

Back in April, it was announced that the convention center would open a pop-up healthcare facility in situation hospitals run out of area for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas Nationwide Guard ready the facility so it would be prepared for use as a phase-down facility for individuals who no longer want to be in the intensive care unit.

Judge Clay Jenkins mentioned Wednesday that hospitalizations in Dallas County are up 88% given that June one. The county’s complete situation count is at 18,135 immediately after it reported 391 new scenarios on Wednesday.