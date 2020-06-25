Covid-19: Biggest spike in hours takes number of positive cases to 118 375

Wellness division officials collects blood samples for testing at a short-term COVID-19 fast check center (Photograph by STR/NurPhoto through Getty Photographs)

The highest number of cases has been recorded in hours – six 579.

The number of positive cases now stands at 118 375

87 a lot more deaths have taken the complete fatalities to two 292.

The Division of Wellness announced the nation has recorded six 579 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number nevertheless in hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 118 375, precisely 113 days due to the fact the nation recorded its initial situation.

Eighty-7 a lot more deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll to two 292 – two in Gauteng, 15 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 in the Eastern Cape and 53 in the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Wellness Minister Zweli Mkhize stated.

The number of recoveries is 59 974, which translates to a recovery price of 50.seven%.

The number of exams performed so far stands at one 460 012, although recoveries are 59 974 which translate to a recovery price of 50.seven%.