Council of Dads Star Blue Chapman & Family Celebrate Pride With Their Own Mini Parade

The coronavirus pandemic may’ve derailed Pride celebrations across the nation, but not for Blue Chapman and his loved ones.

Above the weekend, Blue and his loved ones held their personal mini-Pride parade in honor of the two Pride month and the up-and-coming actor’s 9th birthday. In the course of an unique chat with E! Information, Blue’s mom Jennifer Brookings Chapman mentioned it was “important for us to celebrate,” even if it meant celebrating on a smaller sized scale.

“Obviously, we’re very big on Pride, I have two kiddos that identify in the LGBTQ community, so it’s important for us to celebrate,” she informed E! Information. “And, rightfully so, there weren’t public celebrations this year for Pride, but we wanted to do something personally.”

As supporters of NBC’s Council of Dads absolutely know, Blue portrays JJ, a seven-12 months-outdated transgender boy, on the strong drama series. The youthful actor is also trans in actual existence.

Consequently, when renting a property by the seaside in Calif. for Father’s Day weekend, the Chapmans took this getaway as an chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ neighborhood.