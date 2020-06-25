Coronavirus In Minnesota: COVID-19 Fatalities In Single Digits For 5th Day In A Row

MINNEAPOLIS () — As Minnesota counted yet another 365 scenarios of COVID-19 on Thursday, the state’s each day death toll continues to trend down.

In accordance to the Minnesota Division of Overall health, 9 men and women have died from the disorder in the final 24 hrs, marking the fifth day in a row that each day fatalities have been in the single digits.

So far, 34,123 scenarios of COVID-19 have been tallied in the state given that the outbreak started in March. Some one,406 men and women have died, with most victims currently being residents in lengthy-phrase care services, this kind of as nursing properties. Meanwhile, far more than 29,000 men and women have recovered from the disorder.

At present, 336 men and women are battling COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals, with 162 in intensive care. Hospitalizations have been trending down given that the start out of the month.

But, there is been a current uptick in the quantity of scenarios between men and women below 40. Overall health officials linked the raise to younger grownups going out to bars on the weekend.