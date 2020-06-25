Connect Ventures outs $80M third fund to back ‘product-led’ seed-stage founders

Connect Ventures, the London-primarily based seed-stage VC that was an early investor in Citymapper and Typeform — and additional not too long ago backed scaling startups this kind of as Curve and TrueLayer — is announcing a new $80 million fund to carry on investing in “product-led” founders.

Backing the new fund is a mixture of current and new LPs such as Top rated Tier Capital Partners, Isomer Capital, the U.K. taxpayer’s British Patient Capital, De Agostini, Major Society Capital, Draper Esprit and Korelya Capital. Connect’s final fund, raised in 2016, was about $62 million primarily based on today’s exchange price, so this is a somewhat greater sum of deployable capital.

Launched back in 2012 when there was even now a quite restricted provide of institutional capital at seed-stage in Europe (and when seed cheques have been usually known as Series A!), Connect Ventures is pan-European and invests in B2B and client software package classes such as SaaS, fintech, digital well being and “future of work”.

Working during the firm’s investment thesis is a product or service target, with the belief that “product-led, software entrepreneurs” are the types of founders most very likely to transform the way we dwell and function at scale.

You can see this digital product or service bent during a whole lot of its portfolio organizations. For instance, as B2B SaaS organizations go, Typeform is about as product or service-centered as they come. Much more definitely, client fintech plays this kind of as finance app Emma, and all-your-cards-in-one particular app Curve, also dwell and die by their respective apps — a theme that will carry on going forward with this third fund.

“We’re interested in building long term relationships with founders who have the obsession and focus required to build product-led companies, and the ambition to build category leaders,” says Sitar Teli, common companion at Connect Ventures, in a statement.

A single other notable matter about Connect Ventures is that it has usually and continues to do fewer discounts per 12 months than quite a few seed-stage companies — so-known as “conviction investing”, as it is usually referred to nowadays. In other phrases, the opposite to a spray ‘n’ pray technique that favours diversification. That signifies not only putting larger (and as a result riskier) bets in a smaller sized variety of early-stage organizations, but also throwing additional help behind these investments, such as taking a board seat, in a bid to assist tip the scales in the direction of results.

“We’ve intentionally created a low volume, high conviction, high support investment firm to back these founders,” adds Teli. “That’s why we’ll be targeting the same curated number of seed investments with this fund, using the larger fund size to provide the right capital and support on our journey together”.

On that note, Connect says it has by now began deploying this fund with current investments. They incorporate BSit (the subscription-primarily based childcare and babysitting platform), Oyster (the distributed talent enablement platform), and, as by now talked about, fintech Emma.

Alongside Teli, Connect Ventures’ two other common partners are Pietro Bezza and Rory Stirling (see ’s prior coverage of Stirling’s recruitment). The company has backed above 50 startups to date.