Colorado adds 324 more COVID-19 cases — largest daily increase since May

The quantity of new coronavirus cases in Colorado continued to increase on Thursday, with the well being division reporting the largest daily leap in COVID-19 infections since May as it confirmed an more 324 folks examined good for the respiratory ailment.

Colorado has viewed a slight uptick in cases since final week and public well being officials have urged residents to steer clear of big social gatherings. Nonetheless, the quantity of new coronavirus cases stays nicely under the peak in April and Colorado has not expert the form of surge in cases as has been viewed in other states this kind of as Arizona and Texas.

As of Wednesday, 31,479 folks have examined good for the novel coronavirus since March, up from 31,155 the day in advance of, in accordance to the Colorado Division of Public Wellness and Surroundings.

The well being division also confirmed an additional 18 folks have died, bringing the complete quantity of deaths due to COVID-19 to one,475. So far, one,669 folks have died with the novel coronavirus in their process.

State officials have stated it is unclear why Colorado is seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections. Clusters of cases have been reported in Eagle, Boulder and El Paso counties in latest weeks. The spikes in cases in these communities are attributed to a mixture of social gatherings, protests and out-of-state travel.

The quantity of counties with COVID-19 cases also improved to 61 as the state well being division confirmed the very first situation of the ailment in Jackson County. Only 3 Colorado counties — Dolores, Kiowa and Sedgwick — have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

When new cases have improved, hospitalizations in the state stay reduced. Hospitalizations and deaths present insight into the severity of the outbreak. There had been 135 folks in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Thursday, in accordance to the Colorado Hospital Association.

