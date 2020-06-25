Colin Kaepernick drawing ‘legitimate interest’ from multiple NFL teams, report says

We know Colin Kaepernick would be on the Chargers’ work out listing must they determine they want or want to indicator yet another quarterback at some stage in 2020. And Los Angeles may possibly not be alone with its curiosity in the 32-yr-previous cost-free agent.

In accordance to NFL.com’s Michael Silver, “there is some legitimate interest from at least a couple of teams.” Silver additional that he has spoken with 1 NFL head coach “who is absolutely interested.”

Additional: The 6 greatest fits for Kaepernick in 2020

Silver also talked about healthcare testing as a complicating issue when it comes to signing Kaepernick due to the fact recent league guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic prohibit this kind of personal exercises.

“We’re looking at a holding pattern creeping up toward the start of training camp,” he mentioned.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said during a video media conference with reporters last week that his workforce has not still reached out to Kaepernick, but “it would be crazy” not to have Kaepernick on the Chargers’ work out listing must they determine they want to indicator a quarterback.

“I haven’t spoken with Colin, not sure where he’s at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running,” Lynn mentioned. “I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL because the 2016 season, which he started by sitting and then kneeling through the nationwide anthem of video games in protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. His formal declare of collusion towards the NFL was settled final yr.

Additional: A total Colin Kaepernick timeline

Amid a international motion towards racial injustice that has prompted multiple statements from Goodell and a handful of NFL teams, quite a few have been pushing the NFL to get Kaepernick back into the league. Saints security Malcolm Jenkins even advised the league must assign Kaepernick to a workforce.

Explained Goodell on ESPN: “Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision, but I welcome that (and) support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

SN’s Vinnie Iyer has listed the Ravens, Chargers, Texans, Titans, Chiefs and Panthers as the 6 greatest fits for Kaepernick in 2020 must he return to the league.