Claremont serial trial closes, Bradley Robert Edwards verdict to be decided

The 7-month-prolonged trial of accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has last but not least completed and the judge expects to supply his verdict inside of 3 months.

Edwards, 51, denies murdering secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare employee Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997.

The confessed rapist and ex-Telstra technician has sat by a 95-day WA Supreme Court trial, which integrated much more than 200 witnesses, as properly as DNA and fibre evaluation. (Affiliate Link)

Bradley Robert Edwards has been accused of murdering a number of ladies. (Provided)

Justice Stephen Hall retired to think about his verdict on Thursday, saying he meant to remand Edwards in custody until finally September , but could supply his selection sooner.

Earlier, defence counsel Paul Yovich finished his lengthy closing submissions, saying offered the absence of Ms Spiers’ stays, it could not be verified her attacker meant to murder her.

He also mentioned Edwards’ possibility to commit the crime was “so tight” that he was extremely unlikely to have completed it.

Jane Rimmer was 23 when she died. (Provided)

Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon had been murdered, and most likely by the very same man or woman, offered they had related injuries and their bodies had each been concealed the very same way in bushland, Mr Yovich conceded.

But the proof did not show it was Edwards, he mentioned.

Even if Edwards was discovered guilty of murdering Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, propensity was not ample to convict him of murdering Ms Spiers, he mentioned.

Mr Yovich additional Justice Hall could not act on a 20-12 months-previous assumption that the ladies had been victims of a serial killer.

Sarah Spiers was 18 when she disappeared. Her entire body has by no means been discovered. (Provided) (Provided)

“It is perfectly plausible that different offenders are responsible for these offences,” he mentioned.

“No doubt the community and the families of the victims yearn for closure, but a conviction or convictions founded on inadequate evidence and not by powerful satisfaction beyond reasonable doubt on any of the counts will not constitute proper closure.”

Day 6 of Mr Yovich’s closing submissions had been largely centered on the fibre proof.

Prosecutors allege fibres from Edwards’ operate clothing and his Holden Commodore VS station wagon had been discovered on Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon.

Ciara Glennon’s death has not been solved. (Provided)

Fibres had been also recovered from a 17-12 months-previous woman Edwards admits twice raping at Karrakatta Cemetery soon after abducting her from a dark park in Claremont in 1995.

But Mr Yovich mentioned none of Edwards’ clothing had been examined, nor was his automobile seized at the for examination.

“All of those (forensic) opportunities have been lost,” Mr Yovich mentioned.

He also recommended it was feasible the fibres on the ladies came from other speak to, this kind of as bumping into folks whilst out in Claremont.

In addition to the double rape, Edwards has pleaded guilty to attacking an 18-12 months-previous girl as she slept at her Huntingdale property in 1988.

The households of all the victims have attended substantially of the trial and even the coronavirus pandemic could not derail the judicial course of action.