Children Wounded By Shots From ‘Rolling Gun Battle’ – Detroit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Two kids — ages 12 and five — have been wounded as persons in two autos exchanged shots in what Kalamazoo police are calling a “rolling gun battle.”

The kids have been enjoying on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. Wednesday when they have been shot as the two autos drove by the region, police mentioned.

1 kid was taken to a hospital with injuries that have been not viewed as lifestyle threatening. The 2nd kid was taken care of at the scene.

No arrests have been reported.

