Charlie Puth’s New Song “Girlfriend” Will Have Fans Begging To Be His Love

Charlie Puth, you have our consideration.

To celebrate the kick off of summertime, the superstar gifted followers on Thursday with his new song “Girlfriend,” an instantaneous hit that’s assured to be blasting through speakers all season prolonged.

“I am very bad at communicating, so most of the time, I just express my feelings in my music and ‘Girlfriend’ is an example of that,” the 28-yr-previous explained of the track, his very first solo release this yr. “The song is about being persistent and letting someone know that your feelings for them aren’t going to just go away. But rather, they’re always going to be there, and you can’t sleep another night until you have that person by your side every day. But it’s really intense to say all that out loud, so I just put it in a song to make it a little easier for myself.”

Certainly, his lyrics absolutely do all the speaking.