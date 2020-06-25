CD Projeckt Red and Netflix to launch ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ in 2022

CD Projekt Red and Netflix collectively have unveiled an approaching new anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Edgerunners is set to get spot in the game’s universe and will launch in 2022.
What transpires when you place collectively CD PROJEKT RED, Studio Set off, and Netflix?
CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS – an authentic anime series from the universe of #Cyberpunk2077, coming in 2022!
Specifics: https://t.co/HFyUNRWjbp pic.twitter.com/WjzXwtovOV
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 25, 2020
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will not have a whole lot in widespread with the principal title nevertheless. Other than staying in the exact same universe and Evening City, it is generally diverse. Edgerunners is going to carry a brand new story and new characters to the table.
Set off, Inc, accountable for anime like Destroy la Destroy and Small Witch Academia is also the studio behind Edgerunner.
Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th of this 12 months, so acquiring to wait right up until 2022 could be also lengthy of a wait for some followers.
CD Projekt Red is releasing Cyberpunk on Xbox A single and PS4, as effectively as Stadia by the finish of the 12 months and PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.
Supply: CD Projekt Red