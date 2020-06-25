Carlos Alvarado Quesada on Costa Rica Same-Sex Marriage

This Could, Costa Rica grew to become the initial nation in Central America to legalize similar-intercourse marriage. For the duration of a TIME100 Talks session with correspondent Justin Worland, Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado Quesada talked about the journey that led to this minute of adjust.

“There’s a set of rights that cover all of the people around the world and it’s a worldview and a global ethic,” he mentioned. “So in terms of egalitarian marriage, it’s a way to protect the community of LGBTQ people, but it’s also a way to reinforce not only one specific right, but the strength of the whole set of rights. It’s a message of equality and of respect. and was the key message we tried to send.”

When asked if he’s had conversations with other leaders whose nations haven’t still legalized similar-intercourse marriage, Quesada doubled down on his convictions. “We choose to lead by example,” he mentioned.

In the broad-ranging interview, Quesada also addressed his country’s response to COVID-19, which has resulted in a very low mortality fee. Quesada, who appeared on the 100 Subsequent listing final fall, also talked about his dedication to fighting climate adjust, and how that intersects with the international pandemic. “We need to have a more integral approach that takes into account climate change, inclusion, gender,” he mentioned. “It’s a great catalyst to think about building a new world.”

