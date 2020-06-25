Cardi B Denies Dissing Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion in Secret Finsta

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ femcee dismisses the online chatters suggesting she has a secret Instagram account that she utilised to insult fellow female artists like Ariana and Megan.

Hip-hop sensation Cardi B has shut down rumours suggesting she has a secret Instagram account made just to consider aim at her chart rivals.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker identified herself at the centre of gossip on social media on Thursday, June 25, 2020 following it was claimed she had been employing a fake profile, recognized as a “finsta,” to insult her fellow female artists, such as Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and her rap rival Nicki Minaj.

The hashtags “#CardiBIsOverParty” and “#CardiBIsCanceled” grew to become trending subjects on the net amid calls to finish Cardi’s occupation, but the 27 12 months previous wasted no time in addressing the allegations, insisting she has nothing at all to do with the account in query, which she argues is filled with fabricated feedback produced to appear like they had been posted by men and women near to her, as nicely as veteran MC Lil’ Kim, who is recognized to be a fan.

“So I woke up… I’m seeing that they’re trying to make this #CardiBIsCanceledParty… I’m seeing these people, I guess they’re editing or claiming I have a fake Instagram,” she explained in a Twitter voice note.

“These people must think I’m a 15-year-old girl, and they claim Lil’ Kim and my hairstylist, makeup artist, and sister follows the page, and they never did. They even made fake Photoshopped comments (from) my hairstylist… I don’t even speak to Lil’ Kim… I don’t personally know her that well.”

“They’re claiming I was talking about this girl that I clearly… you know, everybody knows our issues,” Cardi continued, appearing to reference Minaj, prior to including, “Ariana Grande? I don’t even have a problem with her. Why would I talk about her? I like her music. I never had a problem with her so why would I even talk about her…?”

“Doja Cat, Meg (Megan Thee Stallion)… I don’t have issues with none of these girls (sic).”

Cardi then vented her aggravation as she urged her haters to quit building up “lies.” “I don’t even know why you guys want me to have issues with these people so badly. ‘Oh, she hates every female,’ ” she mentioned. “I’m not even like that…, stop trying to make this fake s**ts up… Don’t make lies about me. It’s tiring, it’s annoying (sic)…”