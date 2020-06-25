Bun B Asks People to ‘Stop Playing’ With COVID-19 After Son Tests Positive

Instagram

‘So a lot of men and women wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake information. My son just examined optimistic,’ the rapper shares the heartbreaking information on his Instagram webpage just before asking men and women to consider the condition critically.

Bun B is amongst these whose loved a single contracted with the novel Coronavirus. In a Wednesday, June 24 Instagram submit, the rapper shared heartbreaking information that his son had testes optimistic for COVID-19. Via his submit, he would like men and women to know how authentic the virus is.

“So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive,” so he wrote in an picture that he posted on the photograph-sharing platform. “He has a 4 day old baby that my wife and I have to go get and bring to our home. I was on my way to join Trae the Truth and Mysonne at the Kentucky state capitol. Had to turn around and head back home.”

He then urged men and women to retain taking the condition critically. “Please stop playing with this virus y’all. I don’t wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids,” he additional. Captioning the image, Bun B wrote, “It’s real out there.”

Supporters then rapidly responded in the comment area. Attempting to be optimistic, a consumer stated, “99.7 % survival rate! Your son will be fine.” Somebody else additional, “Prayers up for y’all bro,” with yet another a single creating, “Sending big love and positive energy my brother.”

This arrives soon after “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy exposed that he’d been recovering from COVID-19. The 19-12 months-previous produced public about his issue by means of a submit he shared on the two his Facebook webpage and Instagram Story. “This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” he declared. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

The Louisiana singer was a single of these in the nation music neighborhood recovering from the virus. Sturgill Simpson, Laura Bell Bundy, Ray Benson, Kalie Shorr and Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne had also conquer it. Joe Diffie and John Prine, on the other hand, succumbed to the issues brought on by the virus.