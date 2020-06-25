Bulk Data sharing Policy: Government to rescind vehicles Bulk Data Sharing Policy – Latest News

To shield individual info and privacy, the government has determined to do away with the information sharing policy in which organisations and researchers could get bulk information pertaining to motor vehicle registrations on an yearly basis, in accordance to a document.

Beneath the Bulk Data Sharing Policy and Method, eligible bodies could obtain the information for Rs three crore from fiscal 2020-2021 and on circumstances of rigid safety methods to protect against its theft or transfer.

The Ministry of Street Transport and Highways collects and holds information as element of issuance of Motor vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) and Driver Licence (DL).

It has been determined that the Bulk Data Sharing Policy and Method must be scrapped, as per minutes of a meeting of officials from Ministry of Street Transport and Highways with Nationwide Informatics Centre and other folks.

“It was decided that rather than sharing the bulk data with any company or organisation on the cost basis, reports generated on the basis of analysis of the vehicular data available in the National Register on the portal may be shared for use of citizens or stakeholders,” the minutes of the meeting held not too long ago mentioned citing troubles like privacy and probable misuse of information.

The government had come out with the ‘Bulk Data Sharing Policy & Procedure’ policy final 12 months, saying it was to assistance the car marketplace.

The ministry shares finish information with specified companies this kind of as enforcement companies.

The information is also shared with car industries, banking institutions, finance organizations and so on at specified prices for every information set.

Violation of information, the policy warned, will consequence in action underneath the IT Act and other applicable laws moreover debarring the company from entry to this information for a time period of 3 many years.

Beneath the policy, sharing of motor vehicle registration information in a “controlled manner, can support the transport and automobile industry”.

“The sharing of data will also help in service improvements and wider benefits to citizens & Government,” the policy had mentioned.



The prime target was on delivering less complicated, superior and safer solutions to citizens and sharing of information “will also benefit the country economy”, the policy had mentioned.

“There have been continuous advances in technology and the range of purposes for which individuals and organizations want access to the DL,amp;RC data. There has been growing demand to share the data for wider benefits,” it had mentioned.

Beneath the policy, free of charge entry to the vehicle’s primary information obtainable to all the registered end users by way of mParivahan App or by way of the world wide web portal of the Ministry shall be limited to the primary particulars concerning statutory compliances and the owner’s title.

On the eligibility for accessing Bulk Data, it had mentioned this kind of organizations requesting for information must be registered in India with at least 50 per cent ownership by an Indian resident or an Indian corporation.

It had mentioned all delicate information must be in encrypted format when stored in disk and only to be decrypted when accessed by way of correct mechanism.