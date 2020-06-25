Bubba Wallace Stands By Noose Claims: People Are Trying To Test My Character!!

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has spoken out soon after the FBI investigated the noose observed in his garage — and ruled that it was not a dislike crime.

“I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” Wallace informed CNN’s Don Lemon. “They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that.”

Some on Twitter have cast doubts more than the FBI — saying they do not believe in their investigation.

“The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019,” the FBI mentioned in a statement.

NASCAR place out a statement of its personal, saying in portion: “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.” NASCAR president Steve Phelps.

But Bubba is calling foul.

“The image that I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull. I’ve been racing all my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. People that want to call it a ‘garage pull’ will put out videos and photos of knots as their evidence,” the racer informed CNN.

Bubba is NASCAR’s sole Black driver.

“From the evidence that we have and I have, it’s a straight-up noose. The FBI has stated that it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage, over my car, around my pit crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose. It was a noose that was whether tied in 2019 or whenever, it was a noose. It wasn’t directed at me, but somebody tied a noose.”