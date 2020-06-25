Bubba Wallace Stands By Noose Claims: People Are Trying To Test My Character!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has spoken out soon after the FBI investigated the noose observed in his garage — and ruled that it was not a dislike crime.

“I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” Wallace informed CNN’s Don Lemon. “They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that.”

Some on Twitter have cast doubts more than the FBI — saying they do not believe in their investigation.

