‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scraps Four Episodes in Response to Black Lives Matter Protests

When addressing the concern, series star Terry Crews confesses that he and his fellow cast members have had deep conversations and are adamant to use their platform in the finest way feasible.

Hit U.S. Television present “Brooklyn 9-9” has scrapped 4 new episodes following George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers.

Floyd’s passing earlier this month sparked Black Lives Matter protests all around the planet, with issues after once again arising about police brutality and technique racism inside of the force.

Although “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has appreciated big achievement with its tales about the blundering New York police force, issues are becoming deemed much more meticulously in the wake of Floyd’s murder, with star Terry Crews admitting that bosses have by now taken drastic methods to make certain the approaching seventh season of the present does not hit headlines for all the incorrect motives.

“(Showrunner Dan Goor) had four (new) episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in,” Crews advised .

He additional that he and his fellow castmembers have had “a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”