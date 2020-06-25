Broadway’s Robert Hartwell Buys Home Built By Slaves and Vows to “Fill It With Love”

Robert Hartwell has identified a area to phone household.

The former Broadway star turned entrepreneur purchased his initial piece of genuine estate this week. On his Instagram, he shared the pleased information with his followers, along with some background on what led to the emotional obtain.

Robert uncovered that 3 weeks in the past he was perusing the Online when he stumbled on the historic estate. He recalled, “I said ‘this is my house’. I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that ‘I’m sure that takes you off the table’.”

Even so, the former actor was not going to give up that quickly. “Don’t you ever underestimate a hard working black man,” Robert stated. A week later on, Robert took a tour of the home, through which he recognized he was “home.”

In accordance to The Broadway Collective founder, the centuries-previous household was created for the Russell relatives, who owned the nearby cotton mills, by slaves in 1820.