British Tabloid Bosses Ask Judge to Dismiss Libel Claims Made by Johnny Depp

Attorneys for The Sun want judge to throw out the libel situation, accusing the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor of withholding info about his struggle with medication.

Attorneys for The Sun asked a U.K. Large Court judge to dismiss Johnny Depp‘s libel declare towards the British newspaper above an alleged failure to disclose text messages at a hearing on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing the tabloid’s publisher, Information Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, above a 2018 report which referred to him as a “wife-beater” in relation to domestic violence allegations manufactured by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which Depp has repeatedly denied.

In accordance to the Press Association, at Thursday’s preliminary hearing ahead of a 3-week trial starting in the Large Court in London on July seven, 2020, NGN’s attorney, Adam Wolanski, informed the court that his consumer had obtained a series of text messages sent in between Depp and his assistant Nathan Holmes from Heard’s American attorneys, which contained info suggesting the defendants’ appropriate to a honest trial may possibly be compromised.

The publisher’s legal group allege Depp deliberately withheld text messages that apparently present him making an attempt to acquire “MDMA and other narcotics” when in Australia in 2015, violating a preceding court purchase requiring the actor supply all paperwork from a separate libel situation towards Heard in the U.S.

Wolanski informed the court, “There is a real risk that the claimant has failed to provide proper disclosure to the defendants, and that the defendants cannot have a fair trial.”

Contesting the move, Depp’s attorney, David Sherborne, explained, “The issue in this case is whether the defendants can prove that the claimant committed serious domestic violence and put Ms Heard in fear. It is not about whether Mr Depp asks for drugs.”

In his witness statement for the trial, Depp states that he has been “open about my challenges with alcoholism and addiction throughout my life,” with Sherbourne saying NGN’s attorneys had “lost focus” of what Depp has by now admitted in the situation.

Following a preceding hearing in Could, the judge, Mr. Justice Nicol, permitted statements from Depp’s exes Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who the two say he was “never” violent to them, to be integrated as proof. Even so, proof offered by Heard’s former individual assistant, Kate James, was ruled out of the star’s situation.

Depp intends to travel from his house in France to London to give proof when the trial starts subsequent month, need to it go ahead, when Heard, who acquired $seven million when they settled their divorce in 2017, is by now believed to be in the U.K.