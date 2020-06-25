Briana DeJesus Takes a Jab at Kailyn Lowry for Shading Her Over Father’s Day Tribute Post

Instagram

Briana DeJesus and her “Teen Mom two” co-star Kailyn Lowry are at it once more. The two MTV stars, who share a mutual ex, Javi Marroquin, threw subtle diss at just about every other on social media which was started off soon after Briana reshared a publish about “single mothers” on Father’s Day.

The explained publish read through, “Happy fathers day to all the fathers but Happy fathers day to the single mothers out there who play both roles, yall alright with me. Happy fathers day @_brianadejesus.” The shoutout apparently rubbed Kailyn the incorrect way considering that the publish excluded Devoin Austin, who shares an eight-12 months-previous daughter Nova Star DeJesu with Briana.

“Happy Father’s Day @devoinaustin,” wrote Kailyn not long ago in an Instagram comment. Briana caught wind of the subtle diss and fired back to Kailyn in a new interview with Champion Everyday. “It has come to my attention that Kail seems to want to be messy and insert herself in my life, yet again, specifically a part of my life she has no part of. When I was tagged in a photo that I reposted saying ‘Happy Father’s Day to the single mothers out there who play both roles’ wishing me a ‘happy Father’s Day’ this had NOTHING whatsoever to do with Kail,” she explained.

“The truth of the matter is Devoin has never ever been a ‘full-time Dad’ to Nova irrespective of when he tries to stage up. Luis [Briana’s other ex] has and continues to be absent in Stella’s lifestyle,” Briana continued, referring to her 2nd daughter. “So, yes, I am doing the job of two. Thank God I have my Mom and my sister to help me out,” she extra.

Taking a jab at Kail, Briana went on to say, “Girl, for someone that says you don’t want anything to do with me, you certainly seem to want to play the game. So you wanna play? Let’s play. You have THREE baby Daddies, one of whom took an INTEREST IN ME while he was still DOING YOU and his current baby Mama,” referencing Javi. “WE BOTH GOT PLAYED. Stop acting like the victim at this point and give it a rest.”

“Why are you still hung up on hating me over some old Javi drama?” she ranted. “I DO NOT WANT JAVI BACK. He’s all yours! Have him! Enjoy him! But stop trying to fight with me simply for the fact that you’re still bitter about drama that is YEARS old at this point.”

“Never you have far better points to fret about then inserting by yourself into drama with 1 of my children’s fathers? Are not you knocked up once more from the guy you explained [allegedly] beat you in leaked DM’s?” Briana fiercely extra, prior to denying that she ever flirted with Kailyn’s ex Chris. “And while we’re talking about that man- I have not EVER ‘slid into his DMs. I saw a fan say that I had and you responded to ask Chris and tagged him.”

“I DO NOT WANT YOUR MEN. Javi was a mistake but it’s in the past. I’m not stalking your life, I want no part of the men in your life, and I don’t want or seek out drama with you. There’s REAL LIFE problems going on in the world like a pandemic and Black Lives Matter… but it seems you want to continue to throw shade and daggers and start drama,” she insisted.

Concluding her interview, Briana explained, “Anyways, good luck with your baby being born. I hope he’s beautiful and you have a safe delivery. And while you’re delivering, please don’t worry about conversations with Chris I’m not having and have never had. Take care, now, Kail… until the next dramatic thing I’m sure I’ll have to address soon.”