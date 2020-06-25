Brave New World First Look: See Exclusive Cast Pics & Watch the Official Trailer!

What a planet?

E! Information is solely revealing amazing new cast photos from the Peacock unique series Brave New World, which premieres July 15 when NBCUniversal’s streaming services launches nationwide.

Primarily based on Aldous Huxley‘s groundbreaking novel of the similar title, the show imagines a utopian society named New London that has accomplished peace and stability by means of the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, cash, relatives and background itself.

When Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) depart New London and embark on a trip to the Savage Lands, they develop into embroiled in a violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World quickly threatens to disrupt the utopian harmony.