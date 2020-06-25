Brand new Lamborghini supercar wrecked just 20 minutes after driver picked it up

A driver has been left counting the expenses after his Lamborghini was wrecked in a motorway crash just 20 minutes after it was picked up.

Police in West Yorkshire posted photographs of the stays of the sports activities automobile on social media after the shunt on the M1 close to Wakefield on Wednesday.

Officers explained the Lamborghini driver stopped in the outdoors lane due to some type of mechanical breakdown and was hit by a van from behind.

And they explained it was only 20 minutes previous.

They explained on Twitter: “M1 Ossett nowadays – It is only a automobile!







(Picture: WYP Roads Policing Unit / SWNS)



“But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried.”

The dark grey supercar is estimated to have expense just above £200,000 – a sum which could acquire you a detached property in that component of West Yorkshire.