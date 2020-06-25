Boxer Abner Mares Becomes U.S. Citizen In Drive-Thru Naturalization Ceremony – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mexican boxer Abner Mares was sworn in this week as a U.S. citizen.

The former 4-time, 3-division Globe Boxing Champion donned a suit and encounter mask for his drive-thru naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles Wednesday.

“I came here without papers at age 7 and have always considered myself a citizen of both the United States and Mexico,” Mares mentioned in a statement. “Having been here for over 20 years, it’s an honor to officially be part of this great country as a citizen. My heart is bursting with pride, and I look forward to registering to vote, and voting this November.”

Mares was born in Guadalajara, Mexico to mother and father who worked numerous jobs to give for him and his 10 siblings.

He suffered a detached retina in January of final yr, which was his final week of teaching prior to a scheduled Super Featherweight title battle towards Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Mares has considering that been cleared to train and battle yet again and says he intends on pursuing a fifth globe title.