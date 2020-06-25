Bow Wow On Quitting GUHHATL: I’m Involved Behind The Screen

Bow Wow announced to followers that he was quitting WETV’s Developing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta — but he says that he is not strolling away from the network and is nonetheless concerned behind the scenes.

“For me, it’s a different situation to me because I’m involved behind the screen, so I don’t necessarily have to be in front of it,” Bow Wow advised Up News Info. “I can always be behind it and still get my points across through different things. I love to create anyway. But my future with WE tv is strong. I’m not leaving WeTV. Things happen or sad things happen all the time. In this business, you get a little frustrated here and there.”

