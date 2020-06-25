Black Man Marries Into Indian Billionaire Family! (Secure The Bag)

A Black guy just married into one particular of the richest households in all of India, MTO Information has realized.

Anisha Burman, daughter of Anand Burman, one particular of the richest males in India with a net well worth of five.eight billion bucks, married Leslie Mwambazi. Anisha’s excellent grandfather founded Dabur, India’s biggest buyer items organization in 1884. It manufactures Ayurvedic medication and all-natural buyer merchandise and is one particular of the biggest rapidly-moving buyer items businesses in India.

The two Leslie and Anisha are artists, and have been residing in London for far more than 20 many years now. They partnered with each other, and produced their very own artwork organization – LesNiche.

And it looks like her loved ones has entirely accepted him, which is unusual.

Usually, wealthy Indians marry other wealthy Indians – who are element of their caste and share the identical religion. It can be incredibly fascinating to see a Black guy married into an Indian billionaire loved ones.

No word on no matter whether or not Leslie and Anisha entered into a prenuptial agreement.

Right here are pics from there wedding ceremony, which took area in excess of the program of seven days in India: