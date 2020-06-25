‘Birds of Prey’ Climbs to the Top of U.K.’s Official Film Chart

DC Enjoyment



“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of 1 Harley Quinn” has soared to the best of the U.K.’s Official Film Chart for the initial time considering that its release.

The film, starring Margot Robbie as the titular Harley Quinn, initial peaked at amount 3 on the rundown back in April (20), when it was initial launched on digital download, but has now topped the chart soon after currently being launched on disc formats

Former amount one particular “Dolittle” is at amount two, although war epic “1917” is at third place. The highest new entry of the week, “The Individual Historical past of David Copperfield“, is at amount 4, although final week’s amount one particular, “Sonic the Hedgehog“, rounds out the best 5.

Will Smith‘s “Terrible Boys for Daily life” hangs on at amount 6 for a 2nd week, although animated journey “Onward” drops 3 spots to amount 7, and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” returns to the Top 10 at amount eight.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=DcTfOz5J6uQ



Following its release on disc, “The Phone of the Wild” is back in the chart at amount 9, as “Jumanji: The Upcoming Degree” spends its twelfth consecutive week in the Top 10, falling 3 to amount 10.