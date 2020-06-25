Beyonce’s Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself ‘Queen B’

WENN

The ‘…Child A single Much more Time’ hitmaker enrages Beyhives immediately after claiming that her followers have been calling her ‘Queen B’, not realizing that it has lengthy been Bey’s nickname.

Britney Spears might have unwittingly ignited a war with a single of the strongest fanbases in enjoyment globe. The Princess of Pop has caught the heat of Beyonce Knowles‘ followers immediately after declaring herself as “Queen B”.

“To all my fans who call me Queen B….I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!” so the 38-yr-previous pop star posted on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, along with various bee emojis. She apparently was not conscious that the “Formation” singer has lengthy been regarded as “Queen Bey” a.k.a. “Queen B” by her followers and most persons about the globe.

Britney’s publish quickly enraged Beyhives, who accused her of taking their favored star’s crown. “Beyonce is Queen B, don’t get it twisted Brit,” a single Bey fan commented on the “Womanizer” singer’s publish. An additional similarly remarked, “There’s only one Queen B and that’s Beyonce.”

“FALSE,” a third consumer merely replied to Britney’s declare, when one more slammed the former Mouseketeer, “BEYONCE IS BETTER THAN YOU, ROBOTNEY.” A person else kindly informed her, “I love you girl but … Theres only one Queen B Still love you though.”

Some others came to Britney’s defense, believing that it was not her intention to declare Beyonce’s title. “Y’all leave Brit alone now … Y’all know how Brit is!! She don’t know!!” a single informed the haters. An additional asked persons to minimize Britney some slack immediately after all the drama that she has been by way of in her personalized lifestyle, “This is wrong. Y’all know that she suffers from several things that have to do with her mental health, why are y’all putting a target on her smh that’s messed up.”

A person else had a comparable message to Beyonce followers, tweeting, “hold up. Britney Spears legally can’t even touch her own money cuz she clinically can’t be trusted with it. Trade shoes with that. She has a pass. Let her say she Queen B… King Arthur, BB King, Spiderman! Be kind with sensitive people. Beyonce will survive it!”

Britney has not addressed the backlash, when Beyonce has not responded to the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer’s declaration.