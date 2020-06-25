Beyoncé To Receive Humanitarian Award At ‘BET Awards 2020’ – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be presented with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th Yearly BET Awards this Sunday.

The singer and actress is staying honored for her operate in assisting underserved communities.

The award demonstrate will also spend tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll legend Minor Richard.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne will give tribute to Kobe Bryant, and the comedian Wayne Brady will honor Minor Richard.

Public Enemy is also set to execute along with Jay Rock, Questlove, Alicia Keys, John Legen, and additional.

Other celebrities set to attend contain Billy Porter, Regina Hall, Viola Davis, and Whoopie Goldberg amongst other individuals.

Amanda Seales hosts the demonstrate this Sunday on CBS2.