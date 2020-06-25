Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez Finally Reveals Son’s Name 5 Days After His Birth

Bekah Martinez has shared the title of her newborn son!

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to announce that she and partner Grayston Leonard had lastly made the decision on a title for their child boy: Franklin James!

“Only took us 5 days, but this baby’s got a name,” Bekah wrote alongside an adorable photograph of her son sleeping. “Welcome to the world, Frankie J!”

In the sweet announcement photograph, Bekah’s newborn can be viewed with a sticker that reads, “Hello My Name Is: Franklin James.”

After seeing the publish, fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall jokingly commented, “Nick would have been better but fine.”

Bekah announced her baby’s arrival last week, creating to her social media followers, “He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz.”

At the time, the couple had nevertheless to select a child title, as Bekah informed her followers, “No name yet; suggestions welcome 🙂 Birth story coming soon.”