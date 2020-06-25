B. Simone To Offer Free Webinar On Copyright Infringement Following Plagiarism Allegations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Comedian B. Simone is doing work tough to make lemons into lemonade — and is supplying a cost-free webinar covering many subjects like copyright infringement — following an influencer accused her of stealing material verbatim for her guide.

“My glass is always half way FULL never half way empty . How do you see yours? You all got to see me at my lowest moment, but I promise I wont let it break me. And I never EVER want anyone to experience what I did or make the same mistakes I did,” she wrote in component.

