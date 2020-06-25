Australia-New Zealand bid awarded hosting duties for 2023 Women’s World Cup

The mixed bid of Australia and New Zealand has been awarded hosting duties for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, beating Colombia in the bidding course of action.

Australia and New Zealand had been awarded the tournament on Thursday, winning the vote 22-13 to earn the proper to host what will be the first Women’s World Cup to function 32 teams.

The mixed bid was at first tagged as the favored immediately after earning a superior score from FIFA’s technical evaluation of the bids, with the Australia/New Zealand bid obtaining a score of four.one out of 5, with it “appearing to present the most commercially favourable proposition”, in accordance to FIFA.

Colombia, meanwhile, was offered a score of two.eight, with FIFA identifying that there would require to be “a significant amount of investment and support from both local stakeholders and FIFA”.

The Colombian women’s system has come underneath fire in current many years, with national staff speaking out about a lack of money assistance, couple of camps and bad problems from the federation.

Even so, a late swing from UEFA modified the bidding landscape, with voting members identifying that the Women’s World Cup is a “development tournament”, the Guardian reported, even though encouraging its representatives to back Colombia.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup was held in France, with the U.S. women’s nationwide staff beating the Netherlands in the finale to win the country’s fourth title.

With Thursday’s announcement, Australia/New Zealand becomes the 1st two-nation bid to be chosen.

The 1st iteration, held in 1991, was held by China, with Sweden hosting 4 many years later on just before two consecutive tournaments in the U.S.

In 2007, the competitors returned to China just before currently being hosted by Germany and Canada in the run-up to France’s 2019 tournament.

New Zealand had been amid these to register curiosity for 2019 hosting duties, joining England, South Korea, South Africa and France, but pulled out comparatively early in the bidding course of action.

South Korea and South Africa had been also amid these to register early curiosity in hosting this time close to, with Brazil, Japan, Belgium and Bolivia also pursuing hosting duties at numerous factors.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held in July and August of that 12 months, even though the qualifying course of action will get started in 2021 and end in 2022.