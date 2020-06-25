Home World News Asian stocks skid as new coronavirus cases rattle markets

Asian stocks skid as new coronavirus cases rattle markets

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 slipped one.three% to 22,234.80 and the Kospi in Seoul misplaced one.eight% to two,122.48. Australia’s S,ampP/ASX 200 sank two% right after its largest airline, Qantas, announced it programs to lower at least six,000 jobs and retain 15,000 far more staff on extended furloughs to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline mentioned it will slash fees by billions of bucks and increase fresh capital, even though grounding 100 planes for a 12 months or far more and promptly retiring its 6 remaining Boeing 747 planes.

Markets fell in Southeast Asia, with Bangkok’s SET index shedding .9%.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLES

©